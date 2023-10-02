Cohu acquires Equiptest Engineering

EQT will become part of Cohu’s Interface Solutions Group, combining products and technologies to accelerate customer penetration. EQT also enhances Cohu’s complex machining capabilities and manufacturing expertise, and expands engineering capacity and customer presence. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Cohu’s fiscal 2024.

“I am pleased to welcome EQT and its employees to the Cohu family. This acquisition provides an opportunity to accelerate growth in recurring revenue, expand products, manufacturing and customer presence,” says Cohu President and CEO Luis Müller, in a press release. “Moving forward, we expect to draw upon our collective expertise to better serve our semiconductor customers to grow in mid- to high-power test applications in automotive and industrial markets.”