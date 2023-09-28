Microchip’s 28nm SuperFlash memory solution in production at GF

GlobalFoundries and Microchip Technology – via its Silicon Storage Technology (SST) subsidiary – announces the immediate release to production of the SST ESF3 third-generation embedded SuperFlash non-volatile memory (NVM) solution in the GF 28SLPe foundry process.

“GF is proud to partner with SST to develop, qualify, and release to production this impressive embedded NVM solution on our robust 28SLPe platform,” says Mike Hogan, Chief Business Unit Officer at GF, in a press release. “GF’s customers are finding this combination of high performance, excellent reliability, IP availability, and cost effectiveness to be ideal for advanced MCUs, complex smart cards, and IoT chips for consumer and industrial products.”

Use cases for embedded flash are exploding with the drive for increased intelligence at the edge. Embedded memory for secure code storage, over-the-air-updates and enhanced functionality is on the rise in a wide range of applications in Home and Industrial IoT as well as Smart Mobile Devices. Innovative platforms are required to meet these needs.