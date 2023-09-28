Microchip’s 28nm SuperFlash memory solution in production at GF
Microchip’s 28nm SuperFlash embedded flash memory solution has entered production at semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries.
GlobalFoundries and Microchip Technology – via its Silicon Storage Technology (SST) subsidiary – announces the immediate release to production of the SST ESF3 third-generation embedded SuperFlash non-volatile memory (NVM) solution in the GF 28SLPe foundry process.
“GF is proud to partner with SST to develop, qualify, and release to production this impressive embedded NVM solution on our robust 28SLPe platform,” says Mike Hogan, Chief Business Unit Officer at GF, in a press release. “GF’s customers are finding this combination of high performance, excellent reliability, IP availability, and cost effectiveness to be ideal for advanced MCUs, complex smart cards, and IoT chips for consumer and industrial products.”
Use cases for embedded flash are exploding with the drive for increased intelligence at the edge. Embedded memory for secure code storage, over-the-air-updates and enhanced functionality is on the rise in a wide range of applications in Home and Industrial IoT as well as Smart Mobile Devices. Innovative platforms are required to meet these needs.
“SST and GF have partnered closely over the last decade to integrate and productize SST’s industry-standard ESF1 and ESF3 embedded Flash technologies into GF’s 130nm BCD, 55nm, 40nm, and now 28nm foundry platforms,” added Mark Reiten, vice president of SST, Microchip’s licensing business unit. “We are excited by the leadership position GF is establishing for the broadest offering of embedded NVM solutions and expect our close partnership to deliver additional breakthroughs over the coming decade.”