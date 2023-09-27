GF creates 300 new jobs as it opens new Malaysia facility

The GF Malaysia office is part of a strategic hub network that leverages the company’s global footprint and complements existing fab operations by providing engineering resources to supplement operations on a real-time basis. The company says that the new site will utilise the latest digital manufacturing technologies such as remote access, Industry 4.0 solutions and GF’s Factory Control Tower.

The new Penang operation will ensure that all of GF’s global manufacturing sites in Singapore, the U.S., and Europe have fundamental round-the-clock support to maintain supply chain resiliency.

“Our newly opened Malaysia operations will leverage the strengths of our existing global manufacturing footprint and harmonize operations across all sites, offering customers truly world-class global operations,” said Mr. Kay Chai (KC) Ang, Chief Manufacturing Officer, GlobalFoundries, in a press release. “The forward-thinking policies of the government have built a strong ecosystem and attracted a large base of highly skilled talent in our industry that will enable us to diversify our talent pool.”

Malaysia hopes to achieve a 15% market share in the semiconductor and electronics industry by 2030, up from 13%.

The GF Malaysia office is located at Bayan Lepas, Penang, and will be a complement to the recently opened GF Singapore fabrication plant. The close proximity between both countries provides opportunities for cross-border initiatives and broadening the talent pool.