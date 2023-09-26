Mouser inks global deal with MediaTek
Distributor Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with MediaTek, a developer of systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile devices, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products.
"This global agreement with MediaTek continues our commitment to providing the latest in highly-integrated semiconductors," says Andy Kerr, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser, in a press release. "Design engineers will have easy access to MediaTek's world-class SoCs, backed by Mouser's unsurpassed customer service and best-in-class logistics."
Mouser now offers MediaTek's Genio portfolio of power-efficient, high-performing IoT SoC and smart modules. MediaTek Genio is a complete platform stack for the IoT with powerful and ultra-efficient chipsets, open platform software development kits (SDKs) and a developer portal with resources and tools. This all-in-one platform aims to make it easier to develop consumer, enterprise and industrial smart applications at the premium, mid-range and entry levels, ultimately bringing devices to market faster.
"With Mouser Electronics as a global channel partner, MediaTek can better support our customers and enhance our worldwide distribution network," said CK Wang, MediaTek Vice President & General Manager, Internet of Things. "By capitalizing on Mouser's excellent supply-chain services and support, we can expand our global presence and get our products into the hands of design engineers even quicker."