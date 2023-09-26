Mouser inks global deal with MediaTek

"This global agreement with MediaTek continues our commitment to providing the latest in highly-integrated semiconductors," says Andy Kerr, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser, in a press release. "Design engineers will have easy access to MediaTek's world-class SoCs, backed by Mouser's unsurpassed customer service and best-in-class logistics."

Mouser now offers MediaTek's Genio portfolio of power-efficient, high-performing IoT SoC and smart modules. MediaTek Genio is a complete platform stack for the IoT with powerful and ultra-efficient chipsets, open platform software development kits (SDKs) and a developer portal with resources and tools. This all-in-one platform aims to make it easier to develop consumer, enterprise and industrial smart applications at the premium, mid-range and entry levels, ultimately bringing devices to market faster.