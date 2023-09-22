GF receives $3.1 billion contract from US DoD

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded GlobalFoundrie a new 10-year contract for a supply of securely manufactured, U.S.-made semiconductors for use across a range of aerospace and defense applications.

With an initial award of USD 17.3 million this month and an overall 10-year spending ceiling of USD 3.1 billion, the new contract provides the DoD and its contractors with access to GF’s semiconductor technologies manufactured at its domestic facilities. The contract was awarded through the DoD’s Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) Trusted Access Program Office (TAPO).

“GF is proud to begin this new chapter of our decades-long partnership with the U.S. government, and to continue serving as the leading supplier of securely manufactured essential chips for the U.S. aerospace and defense industry,” says Mike Cadigan, chief corporate and government affairs officer at GF in a press release. “This partnership provides DoD programs with ‘front-door access’ to advanced technologies in a way that is scalable and highly efficient.”

This new contract is the third sequential 10-year contract of its kind between the DoD and the Trusted Foundry business team at GF.