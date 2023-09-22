Alantys inks distribution deal with Runic

Located in Wuxi, China, Runic i is a designer and manufacturer of general-purpose and high-performance analog and mixed-signal ICs. The company operates through its manufacturing and assembly facilities, which are certified according to the ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 standards, and IATF 16949:2016 for automotive products.

The Chinese company's product portfolio includes op-amps, comparators, analog switches, data converters, level shifters, logic ICs, voltage references, power ICs such as LDOs, DC/DCs and more.

Alantys states in a press release that "this manufacturer will offer you a real and strong alternative to Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, or STMicroelectronics, with competitive lead time and price policy."