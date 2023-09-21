Mobase and Ultrasense collaborate on new infotainment system

Mobase will adopt the Ultrasense TouchPoint Q TapForce HMI controller in its latest solid-surface infotainment button bars for Korean and other global automakers in production later this year, with further collaboration using UltraSense CapForce HMI controllers, a press release states.

“Our collaboration with Mobase is an important milestone for UltraSense, as well as a testament to our technology’s role in the automotive industry’s rapid transformation from mechanical to solid-surface digital touch interfaces,” said Mo Maghsoudnia, Founder and CEO of UltraSense Systems. “We’re excited to partner with Mobase as they use the UltraSense TouchPoint Q HMI Controller to bring force sensing to their capacitive touch systems.”