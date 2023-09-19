Rochester team up with Semtech

Semtech history stretches back to 1960 as a producer of high-reliability products and has evolved into a multinational technology innovator providing differentiated, disruptive analog and mixed-signal semiconductors.

Rochester Electronics is a continuous source of semiconductors, or more specifically an original manufacturer stocking distributor, authorised by over 70 semiconductor manufacturers. The company is focused on extending the availability of obsolete lifecycle products, along with providing support for active lifecycle products.

As part of the initial inventory package, Rochester have received 12 million units of Semtech products, including a diverse selection of power management devices, LED drivers, filters, TVS/ESD protection devices, proximity sensors, I/O-port expanders, and RF transceivers.