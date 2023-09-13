Smith relocates office in Taipei

"Our strengthened presence in Taiwan will allow us to foster innovative solutions and ensure Smith's competitive advantage," says William Lu, Smith's Trading Manager in Taipei, in a press release. "We are excited for the rich growth opportunities ahead of us as we expand our footprint in this dynamic semiconductor ecosystem."

The company opened its Taipei office in 2011 and has quadrupled its local employee count over the last five years. The new office is nearly 20% larger and located near countless vital players in the electronics industry.