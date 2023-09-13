MIDA to support ams OSRAM in Malaysia

Back in 2022 ams OSRAM announced a EUR 1 billion global investments in manufacturing and R&D facilities and activities for emitting technology for LED and microLED. In Malaysia, ams OSRAM embarked on the construction of its first fully-automated 8-inch microLED manufacturing facility in Kulim, Malaysia. This facility broke ground in 2022 and the build-out and installation are progressing as planned.

Recently, in August, high-level officials from the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) and MIDA visited CEO Aldo Kamper at the ams OSRAM headquarters in Premstaetten, to understand the technology development approaches and the construction progress on the manufacturing facility in Kulim.

The Collaborative Agreement between MIDA and ams OSRAM solidifies the investment in Malaysia and a substantial number of additional employment opportunities for Malaysians in the science and technical field for the region. It also facilitates and supports ams OSRAM to carry out innovation programs in the field of technology. With the support of MIDA, ams OSRAM will continue to closely collaborate with local public research institutes, universities, colleges, and vendor development programs to advance technologies and implement use cases for Industry 4.0.