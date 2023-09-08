Vishay's new Mexican facility boosts manufacturing capacity

The new Vishay La Laguna S. de R.L. de C.V. is an 18,000-square-meter facility that will make a significant addition to the company's power inductor manufacturing capacity, which already includes production lines in the United States, Israel, and China.

At Vishay La Laguna, the company has equipment and production lines set up and is presently conducting the internal and international standards qualifications and is looking to manufacture commercial product by the end of 2023. Production of Automotive Grade power inductors will follow in 2024.