US foundry upgrades offering with new ALD system

SkyWater Technology will now be able to offer customers a new semiconductor processing tool for atomic layer deposition (ALD), the Applied Picosun Morpher.

Many devices, such as sensors and emerging memory technologies, require thin layers that can be deposited uniformly across the entire silicon wafer. With the Applied Picosun Morpher ALD tool from Picosun, SkyWater can provide customers access to this capability.

The tool being installed at SkyWater is configured with two thermal batch chambers for maximum capability and production throughput. One chamber will deposit metals (Ti,/TiN, and AlN). The other chamber will deposit oxides (SiO2, Al2O3, Hf2O3, TiO2, and ZrO2). The two chambers are attached to a central loadlock so stacked metal/oxide/metal films can be deposited in-situ without vacuum break. There is one unused chamber slot for future expansion, based on customer needs.