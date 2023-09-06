TSMC expands in Hsinchu, Taiwan

The R&D Center will serve as the new home for TSMC’s R&D Organisation, including the researchers who will develop TSMC’s leading-edge process technology at the 2-nanometer generation and beyond, as well as scientists and scholars who research into fields such as novel materials and transistor structures.

With R&D employees already relocating to their workplaces in the new building, it will be ready for its full complement of more than 7,000 staff by September 2023.