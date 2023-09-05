Farnell's stocking more than 23,000 products from ADI

Farnell says that more than 50% of ADI’s products offered by the company are expected to have a lead time shorter than 13 weeks, with shipping dates expected to improve further.

Design engineers can now access ADI's complete micromodule, system-in-package (SiP) power management solutions, including µModule regulators and DC-to-DC power products from Farnell. As well as Smart Factory products to support engineers in accelerating their digital factory transformation for real-time monitoring, centralised control, improved efficiency and enhanced collaboration. Precision products for unparalleled accuracy and performance for an array of analogue applications.

“Farnell will continue to increase its portfolio to provide our customers with an even greater range of ADI products. Together, ADI and Farnell can offer customers the capability and integrated services to help drive their success across a wide range of technologies, projects and applications,” says Jose Lok, Product Category Director, Semiconductors at Farnell, in a press release.

Farnell offers fast delivery on the ADI product portfolio, including the latest new-to-market products. The expanded stock of ADI products is available from Farnell in EMEA, Newark in North America and element14 in APAC.