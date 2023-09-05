MPS opens Its design Center in Portugal

The design center will support MPS's growth of power solutions for datacenters, EVs, solar power, battery power storage, robotics, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics.

MPS says that its recruiting efforts are underway, with plans to add highly qualified jobs in the Porto area from entry-level to seasoned engineering professionals.

To support the company's expansion, MPS retained Professor José Epifânio da Franca as its special advisor to engage with local industry and top universities in Portugal.