Mitsubishi Electric's looking to double its production of power chips

In addition, through sample production and testing, it has been verified that the power semiconductor chips processed on this production line have achieved the required performance levels.

Mitsubishi Electric is planning to start mass production on the new 12-inch silicon wafer line in fiscal 2025. The company says that it aims to approximately double its silicon power semiconductor wafer processing capacity by fiscal 2026 compared to fiscal 2021 levels.

In recent years, the demand for power semiconductors has grown as countries look to achieve carbon-free status. Power semiconductors are utilised in a wide range of relevant products, including electric vehicles, consumer devices (think air-conditioning systems), industrial equipment, renewable energy and traction devices, and a stable supply is required in order to meet this growing demand.

Mitsubishi Electric is looking to contribute through the enhancement of its production capacity and by ensuring a stable supply of power semiconductors through the introduction of highly efficient 12-inch wafer production lines.