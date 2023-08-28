Kontron acquires Hartmann and W-IE-NE-R

The companies generated revenues of around EUR 18 million and an EBITDA of approximately EUR 3 million in 2022. The purchase price is EUR 22.1 million subject to adjustment depending on the balance sheet upon closing. Kontron expects to close the transaction by Q4.

Hartmann designs and manufactures integrated modular VPX computing systems for ultra-high speed and harsh environments resilient to radiation and external influences. W-IE-NE-R complements the portfolio with redundant VPX power supplies. The biggest markets are the United States, Germany, and Switzerland. This portfolio is based on 50 years of experience and is driven by a total of 77 employees located in Germany and the United States.

Kontron states in a press release that the acquisition generates high synergies and supports its strategic program “Shape” to enlarge the product portfolio with vertical market solutions offering higher margins.