Micron seeks federal funding boost for chip production
On August 18, 2023, two subsidiaries of Micron Technology, Micron New York and Micron Idaho, each submitted applications seeking funding from the US CHIPS Act.
Micron Idaho is seeking funding for the development of a leading-edge memory manufacturing fab in Boise, Idaho, while Micron New York is applying for federal funding to build a leading-edge DRAM manufacturing megafab in Clay, New York.
In these applications, Micron requested federal support in the form of grants, which combined with investment tax credits, are said to be necessary to proceed with both projects.