Rochester Electronics partners with SkyHigh Memory

Rochester Electronics focuses on 100% authorised legacy and end-of-life (EOL) semiconductor technologies, while SkyHigh Memory specialises in NAND storage solutions in SLC and eMMC. With these combined talents, they aim to support customers' storage needs worldwide.

EOL microprocessors within existing designs may continue to require storage solutions with low-density capabilities, which complement SkyHigh Memory’s SLC NAND products ranging from 1Gb to 8Gb and 4GB eMMC. These mature densities can be supported by Rochester’s core microprocessor components' lifecycles. Rochester stocks an extensive portfolio of processors, including continued production of numerous legacy and EOL processors through licensing, die banks, and die product replications.