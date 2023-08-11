Mouser adds 29 new manufacturers in first half of 2023

© Mouser

"We are proud to offer our customers the widest selection of the latest technologies and products from the top electronic component manufacturers," says Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics Senior Vice President of Products, in a press release. "With almost 30 new manufacturers in just the first half of the year, and our continuing expansion into industrial automation and factory control, we are committed to being the industry's NPI leader and one-stop source for the components and development tools our customers need."

Mouser’s Global Distribution Center handles a massive inventory of more than 1.1 million unique SKUs for semiconductors and electronic components across all product categories, including embedded, connectors, optoelectronics, passives and more.

Among the new manufacturer partners Mouser has added in 2023 are ATC Automatic Timing & Controls, Banner Engineering, Intelligent Memory, XSemi and EnOcean. Since 2020, Mouser has added almost 250 new manufacturers.