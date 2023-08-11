Socionext opens new office in Bangalore, India
Socionext, a designer and developer of System-on-Chip products, will open its new branch office in Bangalore, India, to bolster its engineering resources to support the company's global business expansion.
Socionext America, the US subsidiary of Socionext, Inc., will head operations of the new India branch office, which is scheduled to open on August 16, 2023.
Bangalore, known as the Silicon Valley of India, is a major hub for advanced technology and software companies. The city is home to numerous research and development centers, IT start-ups, gaming companies, and hundreds of engineering colleges offering companies access to a vast talent pool.
"Bangalore is strategically chosen for scaling up our operations," says Hisato Yoshida, Corporate Executive Vice President and Head of Global Business Development at Socionext, in a press release. "Due to Socionext's remarkable growth over the last several years, we are seeking to expand our R&D resources in order to better serve our customers' needs."
"Having a new office abroad helps us to better understand and operate in scale," adds Rajinder Cheema, Sr. Vice President of Engineering at Socionext America. "Socionext's expansion into India opens new opportunities for the company's growth and diversification and access to local markets, workforce talents, and investment opportunities."