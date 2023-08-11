Socionext opens new office in Bangalore, India

© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Socionext America, the US subsidiary of Socionext, Inc., will head operations of the new India branch office, which is scheduled to open on August 16, 2023.

Bangalore, known as the Silicon Valley of India, is a major hub for advanced technology and software companies. The city is home to numerous research and development centers, IT start-ups, gaming companies, and hundreds of engineering colleges offering companies access to a vast talent pool.

"Bangalore is strategically chosen for scaling up our operations," says Hisato Yoshida, Corporate Executive Vice President and Head of Global Business Development at Socionext, in a press release. "Due to Socionext's remarkable growth over the last several years, we are seeking to expand our R&D resources in order to better serve our customers' needs."