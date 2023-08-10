Allegro MicroSystems to acquire Crocus Technology

© Crocus Technology

Crocus is a privately held company and a leader in advanced Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) sensor technology. This acquisition brings technology and products well suited to serve high-growth applications in e-Mobility, Clean Energy and Automation, supported by more than 200 patents.

The magnetic sensing market is expected to increase to over USD 5 billion by 2030, with TMR representing the fastest growing segment and expected to approach USD 1 billion in addressable market by 2030. Automotive and Industrial applications are expected to fuel TMR’s estimated 30% CAGR, which significantly exceeds the growth of the overall magnetic sensing market.

“Allegro has invested in TMR technology for the past decade, providing our customers with innovative and high-performing solutions enabling them to design products with optimal performance. We are seeing broader application of TMR technology as the megatrends of Electrification and Automation accelerate. This highly complementary acquisition aligns perfectly with Allegro’s growth initiatives and our focus on e-Mobility, Clean Energy and Automation,” says Vineet Nargolwala, President and CEO of Allegro, in a press release.

The transaction has been approved by the board of directors of both companies. Subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar year 2023.