Intelligent Memory inks distribution agreement with Mouser

Through this agreement, close to 100 DRAM, NAND flash memories and selected DRAM modules from Intelligent Memory are now available via Mouser.

Intelligent Memory focuses on legacy memory products for industrial applications. It is one of the few memory manufacturers that offers DRAM components as well as DRAM modules ranging from SDRAM to DDR4, in addition to its customisable NAND flash memory portfolio.