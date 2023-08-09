SemiFive enters China market with new office in Shanghai

© mailthepic dreamstime.com

SemiFive began making inroads into the global market by establishing its office in San Jose, USA in March 2021. The new office in Shanghai, China is SemiFive's second global office and will enable the company to expand its global business aggressively as the New Global Hub of Custom Silicon.

SemiFive has continued to grow rapidly since its establishment in 2019, with a cumulative total investment of USD 200 million. To date, it has developed 3 SoC design platforms and has successfully completed more than 7 custom silicon projects using the platforms. Most recently, SemiFive announced the mass production milestone of its lead partner (FuriosaAI) AI Inference custom chip for servers designed using SemiFive's 14nm AI SoC platform. SemiFive also announced commercialisation of another lead partner (Rebellions) NPU chip targeting HPC applications, using SemiFive's 5nm HPC SoC platform with scheduled mass production in the first half of 2024.