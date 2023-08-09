Kyocera to build new development centre in Japan

© Kyocera

The new centre aims to strengthen the company's manufacturing capabilities through stronger collaboration among Kyocera’s diverse business divisions, while training new generations of engineers.

Drastic changes in the business environment now compel manufacturers to implement new strategies for raising productivity and improving product quality by deploying AI and robots; tackling carbon neutrality; and training employees to master digital technologies and data analysis.

Kyocera plans to raise its capabilities to a new level in production engineering through developing state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies, promoting smart factories by adopting automated and optimised production processes, investing in engineering skills development, building digital transformation expertise, and sharing knowledge among divisions. Within this context, the company envisions the new centre as a gathering place for production engineers from all major Kyocera manufacturing sites.

The centre is planned to have six floors. The first through third floors will feature spaces for production process and equipment development, including pilot production lines for new technologies in ceramic molding, dispersion, mixing, firing, and laser processing for components manufacturing. Special emphasis will be placed on optimising manufacturing processes to achieve carbon neutrality. The fourth to sixth floors will include offices, co-creation cafes, and training spaces both for newly hired engineers and for employees who need to learn the digital transformation skills necessary for operating smart factories.

In a press release the company states that construction of the 26,766 square metre centre will start in August of 2023 and that the operations is planned to start in April 2025.