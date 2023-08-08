Murata expands with new production plant in the Philippines

© Murata Manufacturing

The construction of the new production building is aimed at developing the capacity to accommodate increased demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors over the medium and long term.

Once completed, the new production building – which will be located at the First Philippine Industrial Park Barangay Pantay Bata, in Tanauan City Batangas – will offer the company a total floor area of 77,981 square meters.

The company currently expects to complete the construction of the new building by the end of September 2025. Murata is investing approximately JPY 11.2 billion (USD 78.2 million) in the construction of the building. Further investments in production equipment will be made.