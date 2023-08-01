Researchers reveal stretchable lithium-ion battery

© Houston University

According to a university press release, the key to the breakthrough lies in the use of a conductive silver fabric as a platform and current collector. This enables the fabric to provide electrical conduction pathways necessary for the battery electrode to function even when stretched.

The researchers believe the development could trigger fresh interest in wearable tech since the conventional batteries used at present are rigid, which limits functionality of items. They also require organic liquid electrolytes, which are flammable.