evertiq.com
Researchers reveal stretchable lithium-ion battery

A team at the University of Houston have developed a prototype of a fabric-based lithium-ion battery. They assert this could accelerate the progress of wearable technology.

According to a university press release, the key to the breakthrough lies in the use of a conductive silver fabric as a platform and current collector. This enables the fabric to provide electrical conduction pathways necessary for the battery electrode to function even when stretched.

The researchers believe the development could trigger fresh interest in wearable tech since the conventional batteries used at present are rigid, which limits functionality of items. They also require organic liquid electrolytes, which are flammable.

Haleh Ardebili, who led the research at Houston University, said: “Although we have created a prototype, we are still working on optimising the battery design, materials, and fabrication. Commercial viability depends on many factors such as scaling up the manufacturability of the product, cost, and other factors. We are working toward those considerations and goals as we optimise and enhance our stretchable battery.”

Solar firm onsemi secures $1.95bn of future orders onsemi has bagged USD 1.95 billion in long-term supply agreements with eight of the top 10 manufacturers of solar inverters. It says the orders make it the market's number one supplier.
Huawei to make mobile chips again this year? Speculation suggests Huawei might be set to resume manufacturing mobile chipsets - three years after the US cut access to customers and suppliers.
Foxconn targets automotive space with new acquisition Foxconn, the company known best for making iPhones, is to acquire a 50% stake in ZF Chassis Modules. The move will support Foxconn's ambitions in the electric vehicle market.
Wooptix closes EUR 10m round to fund metrology work Semiconductor metrology company Wooptix has completed a EUR 10 million Series B round. It will use the funds to accelerate the supply of its products across Japan, the US and the Netherlands.
Toshiba and MikroElektronika form automotive partnership Toshiba Electronics Europe is working with MikroElektronika on a joint project to accelerate the development of automotive applications.
WISeKey confirms US semiconductor distribution deal Digital identity specialist WISeKey has chosen Symmetry Electronics to be the North Americas distributor for its semiconductors & PKI subsidiary SEALSQ Corp.
Amazon ups commitment to satellite tech with new facility E-commerce giant Amazon is set to open a $120m processing facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Applied Materials to create 'Europe´s largest tech hub' Applied Materials will team up with 300mm semiconductor research centre Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems to open a new technology hub for semiconductor metrology and process analysis.
Stellantis and Saft reveal new EV battery prototype Engineers at Stellantis and Saft have developed an energy storage battery that they say is more efficient, more reliable and less costly than incumbent products. It also frees up room in the vehicle.
Rumour: Noctiluca to supply components to Apple? Poland's Noctiluca has revealed that it has signed an Evaluation License Agreement with an unnamed Californian consumer electronics manufacturer. The Polish media believes the customer is Apple.
Samsung rumoured to be next supplier of Tesla FSD chips Reports say Tesla is lining up Samsung Electronics to make the next-generation FSD (Full Self-Driving) chips that will power its Level-5 autonomous driving vehicles.
Samsung starts mass production of power inductors Samsung Electro-Mechanics has moved into the power inductor market, which provides essential components for electric vehicles equipped with autonomous driving systems.
Pioneer India to set up in-car electronics R&D labs Japanese electronics brand Pioneer will establish two Indian R&D centres to develop tech for car audio/visual and navigation. The labs, the first outside of Japan, will be in Gurugram and Bengaluru.
LightRidge buys space electronics firm Trident Systems Defence specialist LightRidge Solutions has added a third company to its portfolio. It's acquired the high-performance space electronics provider Trident Systems for an undisclosed fee.
MACOM wins $4m semiconductor order from the US Air Force Semiconductor specialist MACOM Technology Solutions has won a contract from the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to develop processes related to Gallium Nitride-on-Silicon Carbide (GaN-on-SiC).
Stellantis unveils global strategy to secure microchips Automotive giant Stellantis has entered into direct agreements with semiconductor suppliers that will be worth collectively more than EUR 10 billion.
onsemi and BorgWarner confirm $1bn silicon carbide alliance Power and sensing tech specialist onsemi has formed a strategic collaboration with e-mobility firm BorgWarner. The two US firms say the agreement will be worth over USD 1 billion in lifetime value.
Samsung is catching TSMC on 4nm and 3nm node yields A Hi Investment and Securities report says Samsung Electronics is closing in on its rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in advanced processor design.
Siemens to open a metaverse lab at its Erlangen base Germany's industrial powerhouse Siemens still believes in the metaverse. It has just announced a new campus dedicated to industrial metaverse research in Erlangen.
RED and Crypto Quantique to develop super-secure chip Two industry firms have come together to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the development of a highly secure microprocessor chip for edge-computing applications.
Renesas and Wolfspeed sign ten-year deal on silicon carbide Semiconductor firms Renesas Electronics and Wolfspeed have agreed a decade-long agreement in which Renesas will secure silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers from its partner.
South Korea forms new carbon composites industry body A cohort of South Korean companies and research institutes have teamed up with the government to launch a new organisation to support carbon composites research and output.
Integrated circuits firm SMART Photonics raises EUR 100m Dutch company SMART Photonics has raised an fresh round of funding worth EUR 100m from a cohort of strategic industry and financial Dutch investors.
Dutch start-up FononTech raises EUR 2.3m to push ahead with microelectronics printing tech Eindhoven-based FononTech is set to scale up its development of its Impulse Printing technology, which it claims can reduce the ecological impact of micro-electronics manufacturing by x1000.
Applied Materials unveils a new approach to wafer manufacturing Materials engineering specialist Applied Materials has introduced what it describes as 'the most significant wafer manufacturing platform innovation in more than a decade'.
Spirit Electronics buys Insight Analytical Labs to strengthen its turnkey supply chain service Phoenix-headquartered Spirit Electronics has acquired Insight Analytical Labs to add device analysis services to its existing offering.
