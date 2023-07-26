Foxconn targets automotive space with new acquisition

© /nimg/

ZF Chassis Modules is a unit of the ZF Friedrichshafen Group, which specialises in assembling passenger car axle systems. The division is active across 25 locations and has approximately 3,300 employees. Its sales are expected to exceed US 4.5 billion in 2023.

ZF and Foxconn expect the JV agreement to be effective within six to nine months. Post acquisition, the two firms will share control of ZF Chassis Modules. They say they will 'leverage each other’s capabilities and expand the range of product offerings in the internal combustion engine and especially electric vehicle space.'