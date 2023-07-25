WISeKey confirms US semiconductor distribution deal

© Sealsq

WISeKey is known as a provider of cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT platforms. But it also offers semiconductor, PKI, and post-quantum technology products via its SEALSQ Corp division.

This new distribution arrangement will see Symmetry’s sales and engineering team work in partnership with the existing SEALSQ division to boost market share in North America.

David Khalifa, VP of Global Sales for WISeKey, said: “The agreement with Symmetry will expand our customer reach throughout the North American market, specifically on the applications SEALSQ targets such as Smart city, Smart home, Smart appliances or Industrial IoT. Symmetry’s strong technical expertise will be a key asset to deploy our end-to-end security solutions into the North American market.”