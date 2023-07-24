Applied Materials to create 'Europe´s largest tech hub'

© applied materials

The facility will be located at the Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) of Fraunhofer IPMS in Dresden, which is Europe’s largest semiconductor cluster. The hub will house Applied Materials’ eBeam metrology equipment, including its VeritySEM CD-SEM (critical dimension scanning electron microscope) systems. It will be staffed by Applied engineers and R&D experts.

Metrology is a crucial element in the production of microchips. It enables chip makers to take the accurate measurements needed to monitor and control the quality of individual semiconductor manufacturing steps and sequences. This helps them to validate physical and electrical characteristics and maintain target yields.

“Fraunhofer IPMS and its partners will benefit from access to Applied’s industry-leading eBeam metrology systems”, said Dr. Benjamin Uhlig-Lilienthal, Head of Business Unit Next Generation Computing at Fraunhofer IPMS. “The new technology hub will offer advanced wafer-level metrology in our industrial CMOS environment with Fraunhofer IPMS’s unique ability to loop wafers directly with semiconductor manufacturers.”