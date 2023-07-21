Rumour: Noctiluca to supply components to Apple?

© noctiluca

Toruń-based Noctiluca is a specialist in the chemical compounds and emitters used to make OLED displays. It has has previously partnered with LG Display, Juhua (TCL and Tianma Microelectronics) and Inuru. It has also supplied 'the world's largest watch manufacturer' from Switzerland and 'the world's largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer from China'.

Now it can add 'the world's largest consumer electronics firm' to the list. It seems logical to speculate that this is Apple, though Noctiluca has not named its new customer.

This new Evaluation License Agreement will make Noctiluca's emitters available for testing at its new partner's Taiwanese laboratory. It could also lead to joint work on the development of third and fourth-generation emitters, which are based on technology optimised for TADF and hyperfluorescent materials.