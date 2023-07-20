LightRidge buys space electronics firm Trident Systems

© lightridge

LightRidge’s existing portfolio includes GEOST, a provider of high-end space payloads, and Ophir Corporation, which developers laser sensing solutions. With the addition of Trident, it adds open-architecture space electronics encompassing multi-function, radio-frequency processors, software-defined radios, on-board processors, and data storage solutions for demanding U.S. national security space missions.

The partners say that under its new owner, Trident will be able to offer a broader range of computing solutions in small size, weight, and power packages.