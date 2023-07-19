Stellantis unveils global strategy to secure microchips

© stellantis

The motoring company, which owns brands such as Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall, is going electric like every other vehicle maker. As such it needs to secure its long-term supply of vital microchips.

So now it has announced a strategic plan that centres on with partnerships with semiconductor providers such as Infineon, NXP Semiconductors, onsemi, and Qualcomm. Stellantis is also working with aiMotive and SiliconAuto to develop its own differentiating semiconductors in the future.

It says these direct agreements will have a purchasing value of more than EUR 10 billion through 2030. The agreements cover a variety of products including:

Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFETS, which are fundamental to Stellantis's EVs

Microcontroller Unit (MCU) – a key part of the computing zones for the STLA Brain electrical architecture

System-on-a-chip (SoC), where performance is essential for the high-performance computing (HPC) units that deliver the in-vehicle infotainment and autonomous driving assist functions

The new strategy was developed by a cross-functional team, and will contribute to the sustainable objectives laid out in the company's Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 plan. It includes:

A semiconductor database to provide full transparency on the semiconductor content

Systematic risk assessment to avoid and proactively remove legacy parts

Long-term chip level demand forecasting to support capacity securitisation agreements with chip makers and Silicon Foundries

Implementation of a Green List to reduce chip diversity

The purchasing of mission-critical parts at chip makers including a long-term securitisation of chip supply