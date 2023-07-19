onsemi and BorgWarner confirm $1bn silicon carbide alliance
Power and sensing tech specialist onsemi has formed a strategic collaboration with e-mobility firm BorgWarner. The two US firms say the agreement will be worth over USD 1 billion in lifetime value.
The deal will see BorgWarner integrate onsemi's silicon carbide based EliteSiC 1200 V and 750 V power devices into its VIPER power modules for electric vehicles (EVs). The EliteSiC devices join a broad portfolio of onsemi products that are part of the long-standing strategic relationship between the two companies.
BorgWarner’s silicon carbide traction inverters improve the efficiency, cooling and charging rates in EVs. By using EliteSiC technology, BorgWarner’s solutions should unlock greater power density and efficiency, which will increase the range and overall performance of EVs.
“The integration of EliteSiC technology in the traction inverter enables increased gas-equivalent miles per gallon (MPGe), which helps alleviate range anxiety - one of the key barriers to EV adoption,” said Simon Keeton, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Power Solutions Group at onsemi. “With onsemi’s chip-to-system level support and a track record of execution, we are able to provide industry-leading SiC-based solutions to BorgWarner at an accelerated pace to support its go-to-market requirements.”