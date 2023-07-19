onsemi and BorgWarner confirm $1bn silicon carbide alliance

© onsemi

The deal will see BorgWarner integrate onsemi's silicon carbide based EliteSiC 1200 V and 750 V power devices into its VIPER power modules for electric vehicles (EVs). The EliteSiC devices join a broad portfolio of onsemi products that are part of the long-standing strategic relationship between the two companies.





BorgWarner’s silicon carbide traction inverters improve the efficiency, cooling and charging rates in EVs. By using EliteSiC technology, BorgWarner’s solutions should unlock greater power density and efficiency, which will increase the range and overall performance of EVs.