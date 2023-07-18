Siemens to open a metaverse lab at its Erlangen base

© siemens

The centre will be part of a EUR 1 billion investment program planned in Germany (and EUR 2 billion globally) to accelerate its R&D.

At present the Erlangen factory manufactures automated power electronics components and machine tool controls for the machine building industry. But, mindful of the potential of the virtual tools, digital twins and robotics, Siemens is making a big investment in the industrial metaverse.

Indeed the 200,000m2 campus itself will be developed with a digital twin, which will enable the layout to be optimised and then implemented in the real world.