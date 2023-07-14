Integrated circuits firm SMART Photonics raises EUR 100m

© smartphotonics

SMART Photonics says the funds will help it to consolidate its position as the leading manufacturer of next generation photonic integrated chips and Process Design Kits (PDKs). More specifically, it will expand its manufacturing capabilities.

The investors in the new round include ASML, NXP, VDL Groep, ING, BOP Impact Ventures and Deep Tech Fund. The government of the Netherlands will provide EUR 60 milion as part of the approved National Growth Fund project PhotonDelta.