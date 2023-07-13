© fonontech

The company has just completed a seed investment of EUR 2.3 million from five investors: TTT Smart Industries Fund, SHIFT Invest, Brabantse Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij, the Brabant Startup Fonds and Sake Bosch. Rabobank also granted a loan.

FononTech was founded in 2022 to focus on the challenge of printing very small electronic circuits for electronic devices. The challenge is that, as microelectronics components have become smaller and denser, it becomes harder to make electrical connections between them.

To address this, manufacturers use techniques such as lithography or metering systems to print the parts. But FononTech says lithography-based processes produce carbon emission rates that are difficult to reduce.

Its Impulse Printing technique takes a different approach. It is an additive process, copying a pattern thousands of times at very high speed, while only depositing material in required places. FononTech claims it can reduce the ecological impact of micro-electronics manufacturing by a factor of 1000.