Applied Materials unveils a new approach to wafer manufacturing

Its new Vistara platform was developed over more than four years by hundreds of engineers from across Applied’s hardware, software, process technology and ecoefficiency design teams. It is the first update to Applied's core chipmaking platform since 2010.



Applied says Vistara helps chipmakers solve the growing complexity challenges of advanced chipmaking. The platform uses a wide variety of chamber types, sizes and configurations from Applied and its partners. It can be configured with four or six wafer batch load ports and from four to 12 process chambers to address a wide variety of workloads.

The Vistara platform accepts both smaller chambers used in processes like atomic layer deposition and chemical vapor deposition as well as larger chambers used in processes such as epitaxy and etching.

Chipmakers can combine these chambers to develop integrated materials solution recipes that were not possible before, enabling them to deliver innovative transistors, memories and wiring, improve performance and power, and protect against yield-killing particles and defects.