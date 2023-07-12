Spirit Electronics buys Insight Analytical Labs to strengthen its turnkey supply chain service
Phoenix-headquartered Spirit Electronics has acquired Insight Analytical Labs to add device analysis services to its existing offering.
Spirit is an authorised distribution of electronic components, MIL-STD-883 testing, circuit card assembly and ASIC services. It offers fully qualified and ready-for-use products to aerospace and defence customers.
As its name implies, Insight Analytical is in the business of analytical services including DPA, failure analysis, reverse engineering and IP litigation support. Following the acquisition, Spirit says it will leverage DPA to provide internal inspection of an electronic component to detect production defects.
“We can now provide device analysis services that result in process and yield improvements along with improved manufacturability design,” said Spirit CEO Marti McCurdy. “The Insight Analytical team brings extensive experience and proven processes that will benefit our customers with reduced lead times and increased supply chain security for these in-demand services.”