Spirit is an authorised distribution of electronic components, MIL-STD-883 testing, circuit card assembly and ASIC services. It offers fully qualified and ready-for-use products to aerospace and defence customers.

As its name implies, Insight Analytical is in the business of analytical services including DPA, failure analysis, reverse engineering and IP litigation support. Following the acquisition, Spirit says it will leverage DPA to provide internal inspection of an electronic component to detect production defects.