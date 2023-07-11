Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© LG Electronics Business |

Indonesia will be the home for LG Electronics' first overseas R&D lab

LG Electronics has signalled its intention to better compete in the Southeast Asian TV market by opening a new HQ in West Java, Indonesia.

The R&D lab, LG's first outside of South Korea, spans 40,000 square feet and is located in Cibitung near its existing TV manufacturing facility. The company expects the lab to manage its business operations, from product development to delivery. LG already manufactures most of its TVs, excluding signature lines like StandbyME, in Indonesia for sale across Asia.

To support the new lab, LG will hire specialist staff (bringing the local total to around 500 by 2025), and will launch training programs for TV R&D developers. The company will also strengthen its ties with local universities by launching multiple academic collaborations. 

"The R&D subsidiary is a step towards our goal of reaching our consumers in the best way possible from product development all the way to customer-end services," said Park Hyoung-sei, President of the LG Home Entertainment Company. "The facility will become a testing bed for the latest LG innovations preparing to revolutionize the industry on a global scale."

The opening ceremony, which was held on July 6 in Cibitung, was attended by Park Hyoung-sei as well as government officials representing both nations.

Indonesia will be the home for LG Electronics' first overseas R&D lab LG Electronics has signalled its intention to better compete in the Southeast Asian TV market by opening a new HQ in West Java, Indonesia.
Teledyne e2v and Infineon partner on optimised processor boot solution Infineon and Teledyne e2v have developed a reference design for the implementation of compute-intensive space systems.
Kontron acquires Comlab AG Kontron AG has signed a contract to purchase 100% of the shares in Comlab AG, a Swiss specialist for data communication repeaters for Railways.
Nippon Express dedicated semiconductor warehouse in Arizona Nippon Express U.S.A., Inc., a group company of Nippon Express Holdings, has opened a dedicated semiconductor warehouse in Mesa, Arizona, known as the Mesa Logistics Center.
Ad
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer Swedish production equipment manufacturer Mycronic has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia.
Ad
Ad
China’s semiconductor expansion in mature processes remains strong On June 30th, the Netherlands introduced new export restrictions on advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Despite facing export controls from the US, Japan, and the Netherlands, TrendForce anticipates the market share of Chinese foundries in terms of 12-inch wafer production capacity will likely increase from 24% in 2022 to an estimated 26% in 2026.
Renesas and Wolfspeed ink 10 year SiC wafer supply deal Japanese Renesas Electronics has signed a 10-year supply agreement with Wolfspeed. A USD 2 billion deposit by Renesas will secure a supply of silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers from Wolfspeed.
Schurter expands production facility in Romania Schurter has officially opened the expansion of its production site in Romania. With the expansion of the production plant in Romania, the company increases capacities and strengthens customer service.
Microchip to expand its presence in India, invests $300M Microchip Technology is looking to step up its investments in India. The company is launching a USD 300 million multi-year investment initiative which includes funding for facilities, engineering labs and talent acquisition.
Microchip opens new R&D facility in Hyderabad, India With a capacity for 1,000 employees, Microchips' new 168,000-square-foot centre will support the company's growth plans for years to come.
Longsys intends to buy 70% equity of PTI Suzhou On June 27, 2023, Shenzhen Longsys Electronics and Powertech Technology Inc. (PTI) reached an agreement under which Longsys will acquire 70% equity of Powertech Technology (Suzhou) Limited (PTI Suzhou), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTI, through a subsidiary.
RS Group completes acquisition of Distrelec RS Group has completed its EUR 365 million acquisition of distributor Distrelec B.V.
Kontron acquires cellular automotive module unit from Telit Cinterion Embedded computer technology specialist Kontron has signed an asset deal with Telit Cinterion, a US-based company headquartered in Irvine, California, USA
AAA Test Labs expands operations AAA Test Labs has expanded its operations and footprint to significantly increase capabilities. New testing equipment has been procured and additional space increased at the company's corporate headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida.
CGD inks distribution deal with DigiKey Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), a fabless clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices, has signed a distribution deal with DigiKey.
Imec and ASML team up to support semiconductor research in Europe Imec and ASML intend to intensify their collaboration in the next phase of developing a state-of-the-art high-numerical aperture (High-NA) extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography pilot line at imec.
Japanese state-backed fund will pay $6.3bn to buy semiconductor materials manufacturer JSR The move by Japan Investment Corp reflects the government's desire to bolster the country's chip industry.
Mindgrove becomes the first Indian partner of Imagination Technologies The partnership should give the Chennai-headquartered semiconductor design firm reduced costs and faster time to market.
Mouser opens second customer service and support centre in India The global electronics component distributor continues its expansion, this time with the opening of a new customer service and support centre in Pune, India, the company's second in the country.
LG Innotek to invest $1bn into Vietnamese manufacturing plant The Seoul-based manufacturer says the focus will be on producing smartphone camera modules.
Elmos to sell its Dortmund wafer fab to Littelfuse Elmos Semiconductor and Littelfuse have entered into a definitive agreement on the sale of the Elmos wafer fab at the Dortmund site to Littelfuse.
Addressing the skills shortage in the semiconductor industry What good is rebuilding an industry if there is no one available to work in it? Well, it's not that bad – just yet. But the fact is that the EU (and Europe) is screaming for engineers.
Lam Research plans to advance India's semiconductor workforce development With device complexity on the rise, advanced technology scaling is harder than ever. It means finding new ways to accelerate innovation, at lower cost, across a globally distributed industry, all while reducing the industry's environmental impact.
Nvidia is “extremely likely” to invest in Europe Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia Corp, seems very confident that the semiconductor company will invest in Europe.
Applied Materials to invest $400 million in new Indian engineering centre Applied Materials plans to build a collaborative engineering centre in Bangalore, India focused on developing and commercialising technologies for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
Airbus and ST team up on power electronics for aircraft electrification Airbus and STMicroelectronics have signed an agreement to cooperate on power electronics R&D to support more efficient and lighter power electronics.
Load more news
June 19 2023 1:33 am V20.15.11-2
Ad
Ad