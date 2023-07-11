© samsung electronics

Companies in consumer electrics, data centre and automotive spaces use power semiconductor to convert and control current in their devices. Demand is rising, and now the semiconductor industry is looking into more efficient techniques for making its products. Specifically, it wants to use compound materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) as wafer materials. These materials are more durable and power-efficient than silicon.

European semiconductor companies such as Infineon and STMicroelectronics lead the market at present. Infineon recently confirmed new plants in Dresden and Malaysia, while STMicroelectronics formed a joint venture for SiC production in China.

Samsung Electronics declared its ambitions to move into this space by establishing a power semiconductor task force earlier this year.