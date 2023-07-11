Marco Mezger on the development on the memory market

© Evertiq

As Marco points out, the memory market has experienced a significant downturn during the year. And overcapacity and surplus inventory in the memory market will continue to exert severe pressure on average selling prices (ASPs) in 2023. However, things are not looking as bad as one might think heading into the second half of the year. There are signs that would point to prices increasing – or at least stabilising – as we head into the second half of the year.