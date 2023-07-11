Marco Mezger on the development on the memory market
During Evertiq Expo Berlin, we took the opportunity to talk to Marco Mezger, Managing Director and Global Head of specialist memory distributor Memphis Electronic, to see what the movement on the memory market looks like and how the company is doing in the current market climate.
As Marco points out, the memory market has experienced a significant downturn during the year. And overcapacity and surplus inventory in the memory market will continue to exert severe pressure on average selling prices (ASPs) in 2023. However, things are not looking as bad as one might think heading into the second half of the year. There are signs that would point to prices increasing – or at least stabilising – as we head into the second half of the year.