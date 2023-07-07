Kontron acquires Comlab AG

© Kontron

Comlab will be fully integrated into Kontron Transportation, which is targeting to strengthen its footprint in the Railway market with this acquisition. Comlab comes along with its own product portfolio, engineering capabilities, and a footprint in the Swiss, Germany and Chinese markets, where Kontron Transportation is looking to increase its presence.

In 2022, Comlab generated EUR 20 million of business at a break-even result. The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of July.



The Swiss company has been developing radio frequency since 1971 and today, Comlab has more than 110 employees in Switzerland, German and Chinese markets with expected revenues of EUR 25 million and a net income of EUR 2 million for 2024.