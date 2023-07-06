Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© TrendForce Business |

China’s semiconductor expansion in mature processes remains strong

On June 30th, the Netherlands introduced new export restrictions on advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Despite facing export controls from the US, Japan, and the Netherlands, TrendForce anticipates the market share of Chinese foundries in terms of 12-inch wafer production capacity will likely increase from 24% in 2022 to an estimated 26% in 2026.

Moreover, if the exports of 40/28nm equipment eventually receive approval, there’s a chance that this market share could expand even further, possibly reaching 28% by 2026. This growth potential should not be dismissed.

Several manufacturing processes including photolithography, deposition, and epitaxy will be subject to these recent export restrictions. Beginning September 1st, the export of all controlled items will require formal authorisation. TrendForce reports that Chinese foundries have been primarily developing mature processes like 55nm, 40nm, and 28nm. Furthermore, demand for deposition equipment can be largely met by local Chinese vendors, meaning concerns regarding expansion and development are minimal. The main limiting factor, however, remains the equipment used in photolithography.

TrendForce research indicates that businesses to be impacted first include SMIC’s Beijing and Shanghai fabs, as well as Nexchip’s A3/A4 fabs in Hefei. TrendForce assesses that Nexchip’s Hefei fabs may experience far less disruption, as their short-term production focus remains on more mature processes. Conversely, SMIC’s Beijing and Shanghai fabs may be forced to delay their expansion plans, pending permission for their equipment vendors to proceed with shipments.

The US Export Administration Regulations (EAR) is primarily aimed at limiting China’s growth in advanced process, rather than mature ones. Although export regulations from the US, Japan, and the Netherlands cover equipment used across both mature and advanced process generations, it’s namely equipment used in 45nm to more advanced processes which will require inspection. However, mainstream equipment for mature processes ranging from 45–28nm could potentially still require export authorisation as well. Even though Chinese foundries will likely face a lengthy equipment review process, forcing them to delay their expansion plans for 40nm and 28nm processes, their ambitious positioning in the 28nm market ensures their development pace remains strong.

It’s worth noting that, while advanced processes such as 1Xnm are currently not the primary focus of Chinese foundries, China’s potential for further development in this area is anticipated to face increased obstacles with the enforcement of more comprehensive export regulations.

For more information visit TrendForce.

Microchip to expand its presence in India, invest $300M Microchip Technology is looking to step up its investments in India. The company is launching a USD 300 million multi-year investment initiative which includes funding for facilities, engineering labs and talent acquisition.
Microchip opens new R&D facility in Hyderabad, India With a capacity for 1,000 employees, Microchips' new 168,000-square-foot centre will support the company's growth plans for years to come.
Longsys intends to buy 70% equity of PTI Suzhou On June 27, 2023, Shenzhen Longsys Electronics and Powertech Technology Inc. (PTI) reached an agreement under which Longsys will acquire 70% equity of Powertech Technology (Suzhou) Limited (PTI Suzhou), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTI, through a subsidiary.
RS Group completes acquisition of Distrelec RS Group has completed its EUR 365 million acquisition of distributor Distrelec B.V.
Kontron acquires cellular automotive module unit from Telit Cinterion Embedded computer technology specialist Kontron has signed an asset deal with Telit Cinterion, a US-based company headquartered in Irvine, California, USA
Ad
Ad
AAA Test Labs expands operations AAA Test Labs has expanded its operations and footprint to significantly increase capabilities. New testing equipment has been procured and additional space increased at the company's corporate headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida.
CGD inks distribution deal with DigiKey Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), a fabless clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices, has signed a distribution deal with DigiKey.
Imec and ASML team up to support semiconductor research in Europe Imec and ASML intend to intensify their collaboration in the next phase of developing a state-of-the-art high-numerical aperture (High-NA) extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography pilot line at imec.
Japanese state-backed fund will pay $6.3bn to buy semiconductor materials manufacturer JSR The move by Japan Investment Corp reflects the government's desire to bolster the country's chip industry.
Mindgrove becomes the first Indian partner of Imagination Technologies The partnership should give the Chennai-headquartered semiconductor design firm reduced costs and faster time to market.
Mouser opens second customer service and support centre in India The global electronics component distributor continues its expansion, this time with the opening of a new customer service and support centre in Pune, India, the company's second in the country.
LG Innotek to invest $1bn into Vietnamese manufacturing plant The Seoul-based manufacturer says the focus will be on producing smartphone camera modules.
Elmos to sell its Dortmund wafer fab to Littelfuse Elmos Semiconductor and Littelfuse have entered into a definitive agreement on the sale of the Elmos wafer fab at the Dortmund site to Littelfuse.
Addressing the skills shortage in the semiconductor industry What good is rebuilding an industry if there is no one available to work in it? Well, it's not that bad – just yet. But the fact is that the EU (and Europe) is screaming for engineers.
Lam Research plans to advance India's semiconductor workforce development With device complexity on the rise, advanced technology scaling is harder than ever. It means finding new ways to accelerate innovation, at lower cost, across a globally distributed industry, all while reducing the industry's environmental impact.
Nvidia is “extremely likely” to invest in Europe Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia Corp, seems very confident that the semiconductor company will invest in Europe.
Applied Materials to invest $400 million in new Indian engineering centre Applied Materials plans to build a collaborative engineering centre in Bangalore, India focused on developing and commercialising technologies for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
Airbus and ST team up on power electronics for aircraft electrification Airbus and STMicroelectronics have signed an agreement to cooperate on power electronics R&D to support more efficient and lighter power electronics.
CGD signs global distribution deal with DigiKey Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), a fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops energy-efficient GaN-based power devices, has signed a distribution deal with DigiKey.
RS Components and CUI Devices ink distribution agreement CUI Devices today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with distributor RS Components.
Micron will open Indias first DRAM and NAND assembly and test facility Micron Technology plans to build a new assembly and test facility in Gujarat, India. The new facility will enable assembly and test manufacturing for both DRAM and NAND products and address demand from both domestic and international markets.
DuPont launches new sales channel to bring JetCool's cooling solutions to Taiwan and Singapore The partnership aims to capitalise on the growing demand for thermal management solutions that reduce power consumption in data centres and other high-energy environments.
India's Union Cabinet approves Micron's proposed $2.7bn testing and packaging plant in Gujarat Sources say Prime Minister Narendra Modi teed up the deal during his state visit to the US.
USI breaks ground on Polish expansion, set to create 1,000 jobs Electronic and SiP manufacturer USI has officially broken ground for its second factory in Poland. The new factory will strengthen the company's manufacturing capabilities to meet the increasing demand for EV and green energy solutions in the European market.
Intel to sell minority stake in IMS Nanofabrication business Intel Corporation says it will sell an approximately 20% stake in its IMS Nanofabrication GmbH business to Bain Capital Special Situations, in a transaction that values IMS at approximately USD 4.3 billion.
South Korean chipmakers ask US government to extend the exemption on Chinese export controls Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are among those to have reportedly requested permission to keep exporting US-manufactured equipment to their factories in China.
Load more news
June 19 2023 1:33 am V20.15.11-2
Ad
Ad