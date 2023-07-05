Schurter expands production facility in Romania

© SCHURTER

The expansion of the site in Romania was launched in February 2022 with a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony. The project included the construction of a third building, which was connected to the existing facilities. This allowed the operating area to be expanded by 2000 square metres. The newly gained space houses EMC production facilities, first-class logistics infrastructure and modern offices.

With the completion of the expanded facility, Schurter Electronic Components s.r.l. has reached a milestone. The production site is now independent and has an operational purchasing department and its own logistics centre. This development has led to an increase in the number of employees. Over 300 employees are now part of the company.

In a press release, Schurter's management emphasises the importance of the expansion in Romania as an investment in the future of the company. With the expanded plant in Romania, Schurter is well equipped to meet the challenges of the constantly evolving electronics industry.