Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© SCHURTER Business |

Schurter expands production facility in Romania

Schurter has officially opened the expansion of its production site in Romania. With the expansion of the production plant in Romania, the company increases capacities and strengthens customer service.

The expansion of the site in Romania was launched in February 2022 with a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony. The project included the construction of a third building, which was connected to the existing facilities. This allowed the operating area to be expanded by 2000 square metres. The newly gained space houses EMC production facilities, first-class logistics infrastructure and modern offices.

With the completion of the expanded facility, Schurter Electronic Components s.r.l. has reached a milestone. The production site is now independent and has an operational purchasing department and its own logistics centre. This development has led to an increase in the number of employees. Over 300 employees are now part of the company.

In a press release, Schurter's management emphasises the importance of the expansion in Romania as an investment in the future of the company. With the expanded plant in Romania, Schurter is well equipped to meet the challenges of the constantly evolving electronics industry.

Microchip opens new R&D facility in Hyderabad, India With a capacity for 1,000 employees, Microchips' new 168,000-square-foot centre will support the company's growth plans for years to come.
Longsys intends to buy 70% equity of PTI Suzhou On June 27, 2023, Shenzhen Longsys Electronics and Powertech Technology Inc. (PTI) reached an agreement under which Longsys will acquire 70% equity of Powertech Technology (Suzhou) Limited (PTI Suzhou), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTI, through a subsidiary.
RS Group completes acquisition of Distrelec RS Group has completed its EUR 365 million acquisition of distributor Distrelec B.V.
Kontron acquires cellular automotive module unit from Telit Cinterion Embedded computer technology specialist Kontron has signed an asset deal with Telit Cinterion, a US-based company headquartered in Irvine, California, USA
AAA Test Labs expands operations AAA Test Labs has expanded its operations and footprint to significantly increase capabilities. New testing equipment has been procured and additional space increased at the company's corporate headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida.
Ad
Ad
CGD inks distribution deal with DigiKey Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), a fabless clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices, has signed a distribution deal with DigiKey.
Imec and ASML team up to support semiconductor research in Europe Imec and ASML intend to intensify their collaboration in the next phase of developing a state-of-the-art high-numerical aperture (High-NA) extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography pilot line at imec.
Japanese state-backed fund will pay $6.3bn to buy semiconductor materials manufacturer JSR The move by Japan Investment Corp reflects the government's desire to bolster the country's chip industry.
Mindgrove becomes the first Indian partner of Imagination Technologies The partnership should give the Chennai-headquartered semiconductor design firm reduced costs and faster time to market.
Mouser opens second customer service and support centre in India The global electronics component distributor continues its expansion, this time with the opening of a new customer service and support centre in Pune, India, the company's second in the country.
LG Innotek to invest $1bn into Vietnamese manufacturing plant The Seoul-based manufacturer says the focus will be on producing smartphone camera modules.
Elmos to sell its Dortmund wafer fab to Littelfuse Elmos Semiconductor and Littelfuse have entered into a definitive agreement on the sale of the Elmos wafer fab at the Dortmund site to Littelfuse.
Addressing the skills shortage in the semiconductor industry What good is rebuilding an industry if there is no one available to work in it? Well, it's not that bad – just yet. But the fact is that the EU (and Europe) is screaming for engineers.
Lam Research plans to advance India's semiconductor workforce development With device complexity on the rise, advanced technology scaling is harder than ever. It means finding new ways to accelerate innovation, at lower cost, across a globally distributed industry, all while reducing the industry's environmental impact.
Nvidia is “extremely likely” to invest in Europe Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia Corp, seems very confident that the semiconductor company will invest in Europe.
Applied Materials to invest $400 million in new Indian engineering centre Applied Materials plans to build a collaborative engineering centre in Bangalore, India focused on developing and commercialising technologies for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
Airbus and ST team up on power electronics for aircraft electrification Airbus and STMicroelectronics have signed an agreement to cooperate on power electronics R&D to support more efficient and lighter power electronics.
CGD signs global distribution deal with DigiKey Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), a fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops energy-efficient GaN-based power devices, has signed a distribution deal with DigiKey.
RS Components and CUI Devices ink distribution agreement CUI Devices today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with distributor RS Components.
Micron will open Indias first DRAM and NAND assembly and test facility Micron Technology plans to build a new assembly and test facility in Gujarat, India. The new facility will enable assembly and test manufacturing for both DRAM and NAND products and address demand from both domestic and international markets.
DuPont launches new sales channel to bring JetCool's cooling solutions to Taiwan and Singapore The partnership aims to capitalise on the growing demand for thermal management solutions that reduce power consumption in data centres and other high-energy environments.
India's Union Cabinet approves Micron's proposed $2.7bn testing and packaging plant in Gujarat Sources say Prime Minister Narendra Modi teed up the deal during his state visit to the US.
USI breaks ground on Polish expansion, set to create 1,000 jobs Electronic and SiP manufacturer USI has officially broken ground for its second factory in Poland. The new factory will strengthen the company's manufacturing capabilities to meet the increasing demand for EV and green energy solutions in the European market.
Intel to sell minority stake in IMS Nanofabrication business Intel Corporation says it will sell an approximately 20% stake in its IMS Nanofabrication GmbH business to Bain Capital Special Situations, in a transaction that values IMS at approximately USD 4.3 billion.
South Korean chipmakers ask US government to extend the exemption on Chinese export controls Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are among those to have reportedly requested permission to keep exporting US-manufactured equipment to their factories in China.
Foxconn and Stellantis JV to design and sell semiconductors for automotive Stellantis and Foxconn are teaming up to create SiliconAuto, a 50/50 joint venture dedicated to designing and selling a family semiconductors to supply the automotive industry, including Stellantis, starting in 2026.
Load more news
June 19 2023 1:33 am V20.15.11-1
Ad
Ad