CGD inks distribution deal with DigiKey

Under the terms of the global agreement, DigiKey will hold substantial stocks of CGD’s rugged and highly-efficient ICeGaN HEMTs and related products.

CGD recently launched its 650 V H2 series ICeGaN gallium nitride HEMT family. The new parts reduce design complexity as they can be driven using commercially-available industry gate drivers. In terms of efficiency, ICeGaN HEMTs feature a QG that is 10x lower than silicon parts and a QOSS that is 5x less – which reduces switching losses and enables efficiency figures that result in reductions in system size, weight and cost.