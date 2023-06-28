Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Mouser Electronics Business |

Mouser opens second customer service and support centre in India

The global electronics component distributor continues its expansion, this time with the opening of a new customer service and support centre in Pune, India, the company's second in the country.

The new office and support centre in India is in addition to the existing primary office location in the southern city of Bangalore.

"We are very excited about this significant expansion and see our local presence as an important contribution to India's vibrant environment for innovation, design and manufacturing," says Raju Shah, Mouser's Head of India Operations and Senior Vice President of Information Services, in a press release.

With its global corporate headquarters in the Dallas/Fort Worth region of Texas, Mouser has a total of 12 support locations across the Asia/Pacific region to provide specialised customer support in the customer's local language.

Addressing the skills shortage in the semiconductor industry What good is rebuilding an industry if there is no one available to work in it? Well, it's not that bad – just yet. But the fact is that the EU (and Europe) is screaming for engineers.
Lam Research plans to advance India's semiconductor workforce development With device complexity on the rise, advanced technology scaling is harder than ever. It means finding new ways to accelerate innovation, at lower cost, across a globally distributed industry, all while reducing the industry's environmental impact.
Nvidia is “extremely likely” to invest in Europe Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia Corp, seems very confident that the semiconductor company will invest in Europe.
Applied Materials to invest $400 million in new Indian engineering centre Applied Materials plans to build a collaborative engineering centre in Bangalore, India focused on developing and commercialising technologies for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
Airbus and ST team up on power electronics for aircraft electrification Airbus and STMicroelectronics have signed an agreement to cooperate on power electronics R&D to support more efficient and lighter power electronics.
Ad
Ad
CGD signs global distribution deal with DigiKey Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), a fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops energy-efficient GaN-based power devices, has signed a distribution deal with DigiKey.
RS Components and CUI Devices ink distribution agreement CUI Devices today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with distributor RS Components.
Micron will open Indias first DRAM and NAND assembly and test facility Micron Technology plans to build a new assembly and test facility in Gujarat, India. The new facility will enable assembly and test manufacturing for both DRAM and NAND products and address demand from both domestic and international markets.
DuPont launches new sales channel to bring JetCool's cooling solutions to Taiwan and Singapore The partnership aims to capitalise on the growing demand for thermal management solutions that reduce power consumption in data centres and other high-energy environments.
India's Union Cabinet approves Micron's proposed $2.7bn testing and packaging plant in Gujarat Sources say Prime Minister Narendra Modi teed up the deal during his state visit to the US.
USI breaks ground on Polish expansion, set to create 1,000 jobs Electronic and SiP manufacturer USI has officially broken ground for its second factory in Poland. The new factory will strengthen the company's manufacturing capabilities to meet the increasing demand for EV and green energy solutions in the European market.
Intel to sell minority stake in IMS Nanofabrication business Intel Corporation says it will sell an approximately 20% stake in its IMS Nanofabrication GmbH business to Bain Capital Special Situations, in a transaction that values IMS at approximately USD 4.3 billion.
South Korean chipmakers ask US government to extend the exemption on Chinese export controls Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are among those to have reportedly requested permission to keep exporting US-manufactured equipment to their factories in China.
Foxconn and Stellantis JV to design and sell semiconductors for automotive Stellantis and Foxconn are teaming up to create SiliconAuto, a 50/50 joint venture dedicated to designing and selling a family semiconductors to supply the automotive industry, including Stellantis, starting in 2026.
AMD plans to invest millions in Ireland Through an investment of USD 135 million, AMD plans to continue its growth in Ireland. With the investment, the company intends to fund several strategic R&D projects through the addition of up to 290 highly skilled engineering and research positions, as well as a range of additional support roles.
Airbus and STMicroelectronics team up on power electronics Airbus and STMicroelectronics have signed an agreement to cooperate on power electronics R&D to support more efficient and lighter power electronics for future hybrid-powered aircraft and full-electric urban air vehicles.
A deal has been reached – Intel will receive more support from Germany Intel and the German federal government have signed a revised letter of intent for Intel’s planned leading-edge wafer fabrication site in Magdeburg, Germany.
Georg Steinberger on the state of the semiconductor industry During the Evertiq Expo in Krakow, semiconductor expert Georg Steinberger about market developments in the space of semiconductors in 2023.
MacDermid Alpha opens electronics applications centre in China MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions has officially opened its new China Electronics Applications Center (CEAC) in Pudong New Area, Shanghai.
Intel to invest $25 billion in Israeli chip manufacturing plant During a weekly Cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that an agreement has been achieved in principle between Intel and the Finance Ministry on an unprecedented investment by the chipmaker in Israel.
Micron is committed to China, plans $600 million investment Micron says it will invest more than RMB 4.3 billion (USD 600 million) in a packaging and testing plant in Xi'an, China, including the acquisition of Licheng's Xi'an assets.
Moov Technologies officially opens its new HQ in Arizona Moov, which operates a marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, has celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters in Tempe, Arizona.
Vitesco and ROHM sign a long-term SiC supply partnership Vitesco Technologies says it has secured strategically important capacities in energy-efficient SiC power semiconductors through a long-term supply partnership with ROHM – worth over USD 1 billion until 2030.
Intel to invest billions in new Polish expansion Intel has selected an area near Wrocław, Poland, as the site of a new cutting-edge semiconductor assembly and test facility. With an investment of USD 4.6 billion, the facility will help meet critical demand for assembly and test capacity that Intel anticipates by 2027.
EBV Elektronik inks distribution agreement with Nisshinbo EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, has signed a franchise agreement with Nisshinbo Micro Devices Inc., a supplier of analogue, power and microwave components.
Farnell opens the doors to its new office in Krakow, Poland On 15 June 2023, Farnell officially relocated to the company's new offices in Krakow. With the opening, 130 employees relocate to the new facility as the global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions commits to a long-term future in Poland.
Load more news
June 19 2023 1:33 am V20.15.11-2
Ad
Ad