© JSR

All over the world, countries are realising the strategic importance of a maintaining a strong home-grown semiconductor manufacturing base. Japan is the latest to make a big move. Its state-backed Japan Investment Corp has just paid USD 6.3 billion to keep JSR Japanese.

Tokyo-based JSR is one of the world's leading producers of photoresists, which are light-sensitive chemicals used in semiconductor circuit manufacturing. The firm claims a global market share of about 30% and clients including Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Micron Technology.

JIC expects to acquire JSR shares for JPY 4,350 each, or JPY 903.9 billion (USD 6.3 billion) in total. If the tender offer is successful, JSR will be taken private.