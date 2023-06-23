CGD signs global distribution deal with DigiKey

© Digi Key

Under the terms of the global agreement, DigiKey will hold substantial stocks of CGD’s rugged and highly-efficient ICeGaN HEMTs and related products.

“This agreement is a significant step for CGD as we are scaling-up the business and building a GaN ecosystem that will help engineers explore and utilise the benefits of ICeGaN for high voltage power conversion. DigiKey is very well respected and a trusted brand, and we are sure that this deal will enable CGD to penetrate and support new markets worldwide,” says Andrea Bricconi. chief commercial officer at CGD in a press release.

Recently, CGD launched its 650 V H2 series ICeGaN gallium nitride HEMT family. The new parts reduce design complexity as they can be driven using commercially-available industry gate drivers. In terms of efficiency, ICeGaN HEMTs feature a QG that is 10x lower than silicon parts and a QOSS that is 5x less. This greatly reduces switching losses, enabling industry-leading efficiency figures that result in reductions in system size, weight and cost.