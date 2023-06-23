© Jetcool

As computing gets faster, chips are getting more powerful – and hotter. This is increasing the clamour for sustainable liquid cooling technology from customers running facilities with intensive processing power requirements.

To meet this need, JetCool has introduced its microconvective liquid cooling technology. It uses arrays of fluid jets directed at hot spots on the most powerful devices to optimise their performance.

Now, JetCool has teamed up with DuPont Semiconductor Technologies to bring its product to semiconductor companies across Taiwan and Singapore. The two firms have agreed to set up a new sales channel leveraging DuPont’s global team and long-standing customer relationships in the region.