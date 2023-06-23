Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Jetcool Business |

DuPont launches new sales channel to bring JetCool's cooling solutions to Taiwan and Singapore

The partnership aims to capitalise on the growing demand for thermal management solutions that reduce power consumption in data centres and other high-energy environments.

As computing gets faster, chips are getting more powerful – and hotter. This is increasing the clamour for sustainable liquid cooling technology from customers running facilities with intensive processing power requirements.

To meet this need, JetCool has introduced its microconvective liquid cooling technology. It uses arrays of fluid jets directed at hot spots on the most powerful devices to optimise their performance.

Now, JetCool has teamed up with DuPont Semiconductor Technologies to bring its product to semiconductor companies across Taiwan and Singapore. The two firms have agreed to set up a new sales channel leveraging DuPont’s global team and long-standing customer relationships in the region.

“JetCool’s microconvective liquid cooling technology is an exciting innovation for energy efficient, on-package thermal management with broad benefits," said Shashi Gupta, global marketing director, Advanced Packaging Technologies, DuPont. "DuPont’s technical experts work closely with customers and advise them on material and process integrations for 2.5/3D package designs. We look forward to sharing JetCool’s technology with customers to enable sustainable thermal management solutions.”

USI breaks ground on Polish expansion, set to create 1,000 jobs Electronic and SiP manufacturer USI has officially broken ground for its second factory in Poland. The new factory will strengthen the company's manufacturing capabilities to meet the increasing demand for EV and green energy solutions in the European market.
Intel to sell minority stake in IMS Nanofabrication business Intel Corporation says it will sell an approximately 20% stake in its IMS Nanofabrication GmbH business to Bain Capital Special Situations, in a transaction that values IMS at approximately USD 4.3 billion.
South Korean chipmakers ask US government to extend the exemption on Chinese export controls Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are among those to have reportedly requested permission to keep exporting US-manufactured equipment to their factories in China.
Foxconn and Stellantis JV to design and sell semiconductors for automotive Stellantis and Foxconn are teaming up to create SiliconAuto, a 50/50 joint venture dedicated to designing and selling a family semiconductors to supply the automotive industry, including Stellantis, starting in 2026.
Ad
AMD plans to invest millions in Ireland Through an investment of USD 135 million, AMD plans to continue its growth in Ireland. With the investment, the company intends to fund several strategic R&D projects through the addition of up to 290 highly skilled engineering and research positions, as well as a range of additional support roles.
Ad
Airbus and STMicroelectronics team up on power electronics Airbus and STMicroelectronics have signed an agreement to cooperate on power electronics R&D to support more efficient and lighter power electronics for future hybrid-powered aircraft and full-electric urban air vehicles.
A deal has been reached – Intel will receive more support from Germany Intel and the German federal government have signed a revised letter of intent for Intel’s planned leading-edge wafer fabrication site in Magdeburg, Germany.
Georg Steinberger on the state of the semiconductor industry During the Evertiq Expo in Krakow, semiconductor expert Georg Steinberger about market developments in the space of semiconductors in 2023.
MacDermid Alpha opens electronics applications centre in China MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions has officially opened its new China Electronics Applications Center (CEAC) in Pudong New Area, Shanghai.
Intel to invest $25 billion in Israeli chip manufacturing plant During a weekly Cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that an agreement has been achieved in principle between Intel and the Finance Ministry on an unprecedented investment by the chipmaker in Israel.
Micron is committed to China, plans $600 million investment Micron says it will invest more than RMB 4.3 billion (USD 600 million) in a packaging and testing plant in Xi'an, China, including the acquisition of Licheng's Xi'an assets.
Moov Technologies officially opens its new HQ in Arizona Moov, which operates a marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, has celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters in Tempe, Arizona.
Vitesco and ROHM sign a long-term SiC supply partnership Vitesco Technologies says it has secured strategically important capacities in energy-efficient SiC power semiconductors through a long-term supply partnership with ROHM – worth over USD 1 billion until 2030.
Intel to invest billions in new Polish expansion Intel has selected an area near Wrocław, Poland, as the site of a new cutting-edge semiconductor assembly and test facility. With an investment of USD 4.6 billion, the facility will help meet critical demand for assembly and test capacity that Intel anticipates by 2027.
EBV Elektronik inks distribution agreement with Nisshinbo EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, has signed a franchise agreement with Nisshinbo Micro Devices Inc., a supplier of analogue, power and microwave components.
Farnell opens the doors to its new office in Krakow, Poland On 15 June 2023, Farnell officially relocated to the company's new offices in Krakow. With the opening, 130 employees relocate to the new facility as the global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions commits to a long-term future in Poland.
Highlight Tech Corp lured by CHIPS Act funding to open a US HQ in Phoenix The new plant will provide customised semiconductor fab and sub-fab equipment and services to US customers
Ebara Group opens RM 30.4m manufacturing facility in Batu Kawan, Malaysia Japan-based energy and infrastructure group says its first Malaysian plant will service customers in the semiconductor, light-emitting diode and electronic industries.
Airbus Ventures invests in Singapore-based deeptech startup Airbus Ventures is investing in Zero-Error Systems (ZES), a company specialising in high-reliability semiconductor solutions for space and power management applications.
Texas Instruments to open two new assembly and test factories in Malaysia The plants in Kuala Lumpur and Melaka will support TI's plan to bring 90% of its assembly and test operations 'in-house' by 2030
Valens Semiconductor cuts 15% of its workforce to "improve operational efficiency" The Israeli company will lay off 40 employees as bookings slow.
Lockheed Martin and GF team up to secure defence chip supply Lockheed Martin and GlobalFoundries are teaming up to advance US semiconductor manufacturing and innovation and to increase the security, reliability and resiliency of domestic supply chains for national security systems.
Wacker expands semiconductor grade polysilicon production Munich-based Wacker Chemie intends to expand its capacity for cleaning semiconductor-grade polysilicon. The plan is to set up a new production line at the company’s Burghausen site by early 2025
Genesis Electronics confirms manufacturing deal with Bart The agreement will give Bart the exclusive right to manufacture Genesis's all-electric Glid units.
Former Samsung exec arrested for trying to clone a semiconductor plant in China Prosecutors say the executive stole company secrets and used them to build an exact replica that employed 200 people.
TSMC opens Advanced Backend Fab 6 The world's biggest semiconductor foundry announces the opening of its Advanced Backend Fab 6, the company’s first all-in-one automated advanced packaging and testing fab to realise 3DFabric integration of front-end to back-end process and testing services.
Load more news
June 19 2023 1:33 am V20.15.11-2
Ad
Ad